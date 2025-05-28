BREAKOUT BRAND WORK



Breakout Brand Work recognizes marketing efforts driving business success for emerging brands taking on giants in well-established categories, innovative brands in new categories and older brands seeing new momentum and growth.



Categories

B2B Campaign of the Year NEW

Brands showcasing innovative B2B advertising and marketing ideas, excelling in concept, craft and strategy.



Best Design/Branding of the Year

Innovative and creative brand systems, packaging, website design and more.



Best Partnership/Collaboration of the Year

Co-branded products, marketing campaigns and other collaborative projects developed by two or more brands or organizations working together.



Best ROI: Work that Works NEW

Innovative campaigns that drive remarkable business results.



Best Use of Social Media NEW

Brands that demonstrate fluency and skill in building communities—and business—on social.



Experiential Campaign of the Year

Ideas that offered unique and tactile ways for audiences to interact with the brand in real life.



Print/Out-of-Home Work of the Year

Impactful and effective print or outdoor work, including billboards, direct mail pieces and branded magazines.



Purpose-Led Campaign of the Year

Campaigns or initiatives that had a positive impact on society and move communities to action.



Video of the Year

A singular piece of content—whether long-form branded entertainment or short-form work—that illustrated the power of video.



Entry requirements

Entries are limited to campaigns and marketing efforts made for breakout brands and work that debuted and ran between Jan. 1, 2024 and April 7, 2025.

All categories are open to work from anywhere in the world, but entries must be made in English.

In the entry form, you will be asked for background information on the marketing effort or the campaign, including the business challenge addressed by the work and the strategy or insights that led to the creative execution. You will also be required to provide results that demonstrate success—these metrics are key to helping the judges evaluate the work's performance.

All entrants will also be required to submit at least one example of the campaign or marketing effort to show the work and its creative executions.

For full category descriptions and entry requirements, please see the Breakout Brands entry kit .

